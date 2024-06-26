Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Rangers, Sheffield United goalkeeper Wes Foderingham outlines reasons for West Ham United transfer switch

Wes Foderingham has outlined his reasons behind joining Premier League side West Ham United on a free transfer after his Sheffield United release. The London-born goalkeeper will return to the capital after penning a two-year deal with Julen Lopetegui’s side.

The former Rangers goalkeeper was released at the end of the season, which saw United relegated after conceding more than 100 goals, with his contract set to officially expire at the end of this month. After that point he will officially become a West Ham player, with new boss Julen Lopetegui set to take over from the outgoing David Moyes from July 1.

Foderingham helped United into the Premier League during his time at Bramall Lane and started last season as the club’s No.1, before losing his place to new signing Ivo Grbic amid a contract stand-off. United were keen to keep Foderingham at the club but couldn’t agree fresh terms. He will now join a Hammers side that finished ninth in the Premier League last season.

“It feels brilliant to be a Hammer,” said Foderingham. “As soon as I heard of the interest, it was something that I was keen to get sorted and get done and I’m just delighted to be here. I've been fortunate to play for teams with a real strong fanbase, a fanbase that's passionate about their club, and West Ham are no different.

“They're a fanbase that care deeply about their football club. It’s a family club as well, and I find it's always better to play for a team where you have those supporters cheering you on week in, week out.

"Especially in the last few years, the club has had some really good success in Europe and in the Premier League as well. I think the club has gone from strength to strength and I think I'm joining at a very, very good time as it's a positive time for the club.”

Foderingham is West Ham’s second signing of the summer and will join Lukasz Fabianski and Alphonse Areola in their goalkeeping department. “We’re really pleased to add a goalkeeper of Wes’s experience to our first team goalkeeping unit,” said technical director Tim Steidten.