Former Sheffield United record signing bombed out over disciplinary issue after "respect" claim
Callum Robinson, the former Sheffield United record signing, has been bombed out at current club Cardiff City after a “disciplinary penalty”. The 29-year-old Republic of Ireland international was left out of City’s squad for their 1-0 win at Birmingham City in midweek.
Defender Mahlon Romeo was also absent, with Bluebirds boss Erol Bulut only naming eight of his allotted nine substitutes at St Andrew’s. Bulut, whose side are 11th in the Championship with 59 points, said afterwards: "No, they are not injured. It's a disciplinary penalty from my side.
“We don’t need to speak about this. It is internal that we cleared it. I spoke with the player. I said at the start of the season that discipline and respect are the most important things for me. They were a little bit away from that. That's why they were not with us."
Bulut revealed that Romeo’s punishment was just to be left out of the one game, but Robinson’s absence could continue. “For Mahlon, yes [just Birmingham]. For Robbo, no,” he added. “We will see. We will have to have discussions about that. We will have a talk with [Romeo], but he will be back for Millwall."
Robinson left United a year after joining, joining West Brom in a permanent deal after a loan spell at the Hawthorns. He scored one Premier League goal during his time at Bramall Lane, making nine league starts and seven appearances from the bench before moving to West Brom in a swap-plus-cash deal involving Oliver Burke.
