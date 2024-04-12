Signed from Preston with United's meagre transfer funds leading Chris Wilder to search for the best Championship talent, Robinson never really got to grip with the top flight, there there were a few bright spots. Joined West Brom on loan before making that move permanent and then went on to make another move to Cardiff City where the Republic of Ireland international remains

Defender Mahlon Romeo was also absent, with Bluebirds boss Erol Bulut only naming eight of his allotted nine substitutes at St Andrew’s. Bulut, whose side are 11th in the Championship with 59 points, said afterwards: "No, they are not injured. It's a disciplinary penalty from my side.

“We don’t need to speak about this. It is internal that we cleared it. I spoke with the player. I said at the start of the season that discipline and respect are the most important things for me. They were a little bit away from that. That's why they were not with us."

Bulut revealed that Romeo’s punishment was just to be left out of the one game, but Robinson’s absence could continue. “For Mahlon, yes [just Birmingham]. For Robbo, no,” he added. “We will see. We will have to have discussions about that. We will have a talk with [Romeo], but he will be back for Millwall."

