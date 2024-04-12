Sheffield United have received a big contract boost after one of their promising youngsters, previously linked with transfer interest from Liverpool and Manchester United, signed a new long-term deal to commit his future to Bramall Lane. Goalkeeper Luke Faxon was reportedly on the radar of the Premier League giants after catching the eye in United’s age-group set ups.

A United player since he was seven years old, Faxon has signed a new four-and-a-half year deal until the summer of 2028, with the option of a further year. Full-back Jay Tinsdale, who arrived at United from Bradford last year, has also put pen to paper on a new deal until 2027 and also has the option of another 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair become the latest promising youngsters to sign extended terms with the Blades, following the likes of Will Osula, Andre Brooks and Oliver Arblaster earlier this season. As The Star reported this morning Chris Wilder, the Blades boss, is still hopeful that Daniel Jebbison will follow suit ahead of his current deal expiring in the summer.

"Luke has come right through the system from the age of seven and has all the values of a Sheffield United player,” said United’s academy manager Del Geary. “He's a goalkeeper of high potential and we are looking forward to helping him continue to achieve that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad