Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Sheffield United defender Kyron Gordon has signed for National League side AFC Fylde. The 21-year-old had been without a club since leaving the Blades as a free agent earlier this summer, but has penned a short-term deal at Mill Farm.

The 21-year-old was one of four senior players who were released by United in the summer, after coming through the academy ranks at his boyhood club. He made 10 senior appearances for the Blades, most recently in the 3-1 defeat at Stoke City last October. He spent time last season on loan at Boreham Wood and sent an emotional goodbye message to the Blades on social media after his departure was confirmed.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon, who will wear the No.2 shirt at Fylde, joins ahead of their home clash with Eastleigh tomorrow and director of football Chris Beech was delighted to get him in the building. “I’m really pleased Kyron has joined us on a short-term deal, and I’m confident of him growing his opportunity here into a longer deal,” he said.

“Kyron has had a great football upbringing after coming through a very competitive youth academy at Sheffield United. He can play many defensive positions and made his professional debut against Carlisle United at home for Sheffield United in the EFL Cup when I was managing Carlisle in August 2021. On that evening, he played left side centre half in a back three as a predominantly right-footed player.

“Kyron can play in many defensive positions and is more suited to the right side of the pitch. He can also provide defensive competition in the midfield area. His natural instincts are to defend with intensity and aggression and is someone who has an athletic, aerobic build and covers the ground really well. I’m sure [fans] will acknowledge these attributes and get right behind him in his and the team’s challenges ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After putting pen to paper with Adam Murray’s side, Gordon added: “It’s been a tough few months for me, with not having a club and waiting around. But as soon as I came here, the gaffer and Beechy made it clear they wanted to sign me, and I just want to play football and kick on.