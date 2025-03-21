Former Sheffield United man backed to take charge of League One under-achievers

Barnsley are currently under the stewardship of ex-Sheffield United loanee Conor Hourihane

Sheffield United’s South Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley may have former Blade Conor Hourihane in charge at the minute but it’s another ex-United man who is being backed to take charge on a more permanent basis.

Hourihane stepped into the hot seat earlier this month, after the sacking of Darrell Clarke following an inconsistent campaign which saw Barnsley all but drop out of the running for a place in the play-offs.

It is understood the Republic of Ireland international is being given the chance to stake his claim for the job on a permanent basis but there are some relatively big names thought to be in the running.

Former Wales head coach Rob Page, who settled in Sheffield after his spell at Bramall Lane in the early 2000s, is believed to be interested in the role at Oakwell. Others earmarked by bookmakers include Neil Lennon, who looks set to take over at Scottish Championship side Dunfermline, ex-Reds boss Michael Duff, who recently lost his job at Huddersfield and ex-Bolton manager Ian Evatt.

Page has been backed for the role in the long-term by former Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United player David Prutton, who now works as an EFL pundit and presenter.

"Pagey into Barnsley. Now, we are looking at a man that has spent the last four years or so on the international stage, with experience in the EFL which you would class, from a coaching point of view, as not in abundance,” Prutton told FLW.

"However, that vast playing career that he had as well, has transported into what he can do on an international stage. He wouldn't be going into an alien environment with a day-to-day EFL club.

"Given, as I said, the amount of playing time under his belt and coaching time that he's managed to accrue. I get the feeling that a straight-talking, honest, practical coach such as Rob would fit Barnsley.”

In 2022, Page helped lead Wales to their first World Cup since 1958 though they failed to impress and didn’t make it beyond the group stage. A third placed finish in European Championship qualifers led Wales into a play-off where they beat Finland but were subsequently denied a place in the finals after losing on penalties to Poland.

A draw with Gibraltar in the Nations League which was followed by a defeat to Slovakia saw the FAW part ways with Page.

Barnsley are currently in 10th place in the League One table, nine points outside of the pla-off places.

