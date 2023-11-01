A former Sheffield United and Manchester City player has been forced to call time on his career.

Sheffiield United have paid tribute to one of their former players, after it was revealed that he had made the decision to bring to an end his career at the age of 27.

Kean Bryan wasn’t a huge success at the Blades but he did score a famous goal as United beat their Manchester counterparts 2-1 at Old Trafford, unfortunately in front of empty stands due to the pandemic.

Bryan signed from Man City on a free transfer and would go on to make 19 appearances in all competitions, many of them in the top flight, before stalling on a new deal and eventually leaving United to join West Brom. It was there that Bryan suffered a knee injury and has not played since coming off in the first half against Hull City, just two days shy of two years ago.

United posted “all the best in your next chapter” in response to the news, with Bryan replying, “what a club. Once a Blade...”

All the best in your next chapter, @keanB07. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/hjEcI2vY5X — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) November 1, 2023

Bryan himself posted a lengthy message on instagram, expressing his gratitude to his friends and family and the clubs he played with throughout his career as he announced his retrement on medical advice.

“A year of new beginnings for me.. I would like to announce my retirement from professional football. After two long years battling with my Knee injury, unfortunately after medical advice it’s time to say goodbye to the game of football,” he posted.

“Just a lad who grew up on a council estate in Gorton with dreams of one day being a professional footballer & that dream came true. To play in the Premier League and represent some of the biggest clubs in England is something I will always cherish and be proud of.”