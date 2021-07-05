Lundstram left United when his contract expired this summer and interest in his services was expected to ramp up when he officially became a free agent. United tabled a number of contract offers to the midfielder, with former boss Chris Wilder claiming that he would have been one of the most well-remunerated players at the club if he had agreed.

Lundstram joined United from Oxford United soon after they won promotion to the Championship, but had to wait until they were promoted again to the Premier League for his real breakthrough season. He began superbly as United threatened to challenge for Europe, but struggled to replicate those heights last season as the Blades were relegated to the Championship.

There was a chance that Lundstram would remain in the Premier League, with a number of top-flight clubs keeping tabs on him on a free transfer. He won a lot of admirers with his displays in that first season, as an energetic midfielder with an eye for goal and good passing ability with both feet.

The fact he is available on a free is a positive for his new club, and probably for the player too – who will be in a position to negotiate a higher salary or signing-on fee in lieu of a transfer fee payable to United. Indeed, the only party who lose out on the deal are United.