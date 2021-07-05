Former Sheffield United man John Lundstram 'close' to Rangers transfer - 'Bosman' benefits for new club and player, while Blades miss out
John Lundstram, the former Sheffield United midfielder, could be on the verge of a lucrative free-agent move to Rangers after reports in Scotland suggested the SPL champions are close to announcing a new signing imminently.
Lundstram left United when his contract expired this summer and interest in his services was expected to ramp up when he officially became a free agent. United tabled a number of contract offers to the midfielder, with former boss Chris Wilder claiming that he would have been one of the most well-remunerated players at the club if he had agreed.
Carlisle United boss calls United "best team in competition" after League Cup draw sends them to Bramall Lane
Lundstram joined United from Oxford United soon after they won promotion to the Championship, but had to wait until they were promoted again to the Premier League for his real breakthrough season. He began superbly as United threatened to challenge for Europe, but struggled to replicate those heights last season as the Blades were relegated to the Championship.
There was a chance that Lundstram would remain in the Premier League, with a number of top-flight clubs keeping tabs on him on a free transfer. He won a lot of admirers with his displays in that first season, as an energetic midfielder with an eye for goal and good passing ability with both feet.
ELEVEN great pictures of Sheffield United supporters from 10 years ago
The fact he is available on a free is a positive for his new club, and probably for the player too – who will be in a position to negotiate a higher salary or signing-on fee in lieu of a transfer fee payable to United. Indeed, the only party who lose out on the deal are United.