ELEVEN great pictures of Sheffield United supporters from 10 years ago

A full house hasn’t been possible in S2 since last March because of the Covid-19 crisis, but better days are surely around the corner.

So, with excitement starting to build over the new season with the fixtures out, the players back in pre-season training and manager Slavisa Jokanovic officially kicking of his job late last week, we had a look into our archives from 10 years ago to look at the highs, and lows, of being a Blades fan.

There was some very vocal opposition of new manager Danny Wilson after the pain of relegation from the Championship to League One, but also the highlight of the 2011 FA Youth Cup final when the Blades youngsters, featuring a certain Harry Maguire, went up against Paul Pogba, Ravel Morrison and the rest of the mighty Manchester United’s promising young kids and did themselves, and the club, proud.

1. Bjorn again Sheffield United's Bjorn Riise (38) celebates with his team mates and the fans after scoring at Bramall Lane

2. Theatre of Dreams Sheffield United fans (left-right) Mark, Kieran, Alfie and Michael outside Old Trafford before the FA Youth Cup Final against Manchester United

3. Angry Blades Then-United chairman Kevin McCabe talks to angry Blades supporters after the appointment of Danny Wilson

4. What a sight A packed Kop end for the Blades' first game of the season at home to Brentford