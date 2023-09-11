Watch more videos on Shots!

Rob Page, the former Sheffield United defender, insists he is determined to see out the remaining three years of his contract as Wales boss despite his position coming under renewed scrutiny ahead of tonight’s potentially make-or-break Euro 2024 qualifier in Latvia. Page signed a four-year deal after leading Wales to their first World Cup in 64 years last year.

But his side must beat bottom side Latvia - who are yet to register a point in Group D - to keep alive hopes of a top-two place and automatic qualification for next summer’s finals in Germany. Asked at his pre-match press conference whether he was under pressure from the Football Association of Wales executive to qualify, Page said: “I can’t let that affect me. I can’t think about that. I’ve got a job to do. I want to qualify for me, as a Welsh supporter myself. As the manager, I want to be in this job for the rest of my contract. I really enjoy working with this group of players.”

Pressed further on whether he was fighting for his job, Page replied: “We are in an industry where you need to win games of football. We are in a period of transition as well. I can’t influence what the board or people above do. All I can worry about is winning games of football and giving it my best shot. If I do that and it doesn’t work out for me, then at least I can walk away with my head held high.”