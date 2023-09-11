Watch more videos on Shots!

Tom Davies has outlined the role he sees himself playing at Sheffield United after conversations with boss Paul Heckingbottom. The former England U21 international has yet to make his debut for the Blades as he works his way back up to fitness after leaving Everton in the summer.

Davies made the decision to reject a new contract offer at his boyhood club after becoming disillusioned at the lack of playing time at Goodison Park, and became a free agent. After initial contact with United earlier in the summer he became a Blade in mid-August, making the bench for their trip to Nottingham Forest a few days later - but has not featured in a matchday squad since as he looks to make up for lost time in terms of his physical condition.

When fully fit, Davies will bring obvious Premier League experience to the Blades squad having played over 150 times in the top-flight for Everton. And opening up to Stadium Astro, Davies discussed the role he sees himself playing at Bramall Lane ahead of this weekend’s trip to Tottenham Hotspur. “I’ve always seen myself as a box-to-box midfielder,” he explained.

“When I first broke into the team at Everton, it was more to do with the attacking side and I would play a lot more offensively than the last few years where I dropped into a deeper role. That’s where I see myself playing [advanced] and Sheffield United have noticed that in me too. It was a big reason why I wanted to come here.

“He [Heckingbottom] has seen the same things I see in myself and was really keen to develop them. The plan he showed me made sense. That development for myself and the confidence of backing my own game, that I know I have, was a massive reason I came here.”

Describing a need for “stability” as one of the main reasons behind his Everton exit, and move to South Yorkshire, Davies - who signed a three-year deal at Bramall Lane - added: “It was definitely a new step and a challenge for me. It was a natural step for me to take and one I was happy to take because I want to look after myself first and put my career first.