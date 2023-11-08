Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sheffield United striker Gareth Taylor has been accused of "borderline slander" by a rival manager - after accusing him of bullying a fourth official. The former Blade is now in charge of Manchester City's women's side, who lost 2-1 to Arsenal on Sunday in their Women's Super League clash.

After the game Taylor claimed he had to protect fourth official Melissa Burgin from Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall, claiming he thought it was "bullying". The referee did not reprimand Eidevall during the game but he and Taylor had heated conversations on the touchline, as reported by The Athletic.

Referring to Eidevall, Taylor said after the game: "That is always the same with him because he is constantly at the fourth official and I think it is bullying. I am protecting the fourth official but that’s not my job.”

Eidevall has now hit back at the comments, saying: "To be honest I was disappointed with the comments because there is no truth in them. I think the wording that Gareth used was borderline slander. Either he is not very good with the truth or he is not very good with the language but, either way, I do not think it was acceptable.”

“I have no intention of going into any legal process or anything," he added. "I have no intention about this getting more of my energy than needed but I really do think it is unacceptable to say things about a fellow colleague that is not true.

“I think everyone who is at the game and can see my behaviour can also see that is not a single percentage of truth in that and I think that is quite sad to be honest. That’s why I think it is unacceptable.”

Defeat was City's first of the season, with Stina Blackstenius scoring a late winner for Arsenal. Eidevall added: “I had a good professional dialogue with the officials during the game, I have not spoken to Gareth. I don’t think his comments are acceptable and I would expect him to reach out with an apology - but I am not sure this is going to happen.”