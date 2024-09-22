Former Sheffield United man's 11-word message to Blades fans after Bramall Lane return with Derby County
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ben Osborn may have been on the losing side on Saturday but he still took time to show his appreciation to the Sheffield United fans who applauded him off the pitch at Bramall Lane.
Osborn received a warm applause when his name was read out from the Derby County team sheet before kick off and then on 67 minutes when he was substituted, most of the home support rose from their seats to give the former Blade a standing ovation as a ‘thank you’ for his displays in a red and white shirt.
United won the game 1-0 thanks to a superb free-kick from red-hot Gus Hamer meaning the Rams’ search for an away win upon their return to the Championship goes on.
“Disappointed to leave the Lane with nothing today, thank you for the support Rams fans,” posted Osborn on X. “The away results will come!”
The midfielder did take time to recognise the reception he received from United fans, though, as he added: “Thank you for the warm reception Blades fans, means a lot” with the addition of a red heart emoji at the end.
Wilder’s reaction to Sheffield United’s win
The win for United maintained their unbeaten start to the season, with Blades boss Chris Wilder saying of the latest victory: “I’ve got to say, we prepared for a really tough game, so I’m delighted to get a 1-0 win and clean sheet.
“It was a bit bitty at times from our point of view. Credit to Derby in the set-up and they made it difficult. We had to be patient, we just didn’t knit it as well as I would have liked. I thought the players got a little bit frustrated with each other and the game.
“We calmed that down at half-time, moved the ball a little bit quicker, showed good energy right the way through the second half and found a magnificent winner.
“They are dangerous on the counter, they’ve got pace, they work their nuts off for the manager and the football club. We found the winner through Gus and our game management was absolutely spot on.
“We would have loved to have got a second goal to make it a little bit comfortable but we didn’t and 1-0 is enough to win a game of football and we move on.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.