Wes Foderingham has "asked the question" about leaving Sheffield United on loan before Thursday's transfer deadline, boss Chris Wilder has revealed, after the arrival of Ivo Grbic as the Blades' new No.1. The Croatian international arrived at United on Friday and made his debut the following day, in United's 5-2 defeat to Brighton.

It was not the debut the new goalkeeper would have wanted but boss Wilder backed his man afterwards, sharing the responsibility of throwing him straight into English football and insisting he was United's new first-choice goalkeeper. That backing was also interpreted as a message to Foderingham, who is out of contract in the summer and rejected the chance to pen a fresh deal earlier in the season.

A national newspaper report over the weekend then suggested that United could look to sell the former Rangers stopper in this window rather than risk losing him for free in the summer. Speaking ahead of tomorrow night's trip to Crystal Palace, boss Wilder insisted that he would not leave himself short if he received any offers for his players before 11pm on Thursday night and when asked specifically about Foderingham, said: "Wes asked the question whether he would be available to go out on loan.

"I said: 'Let's see what happens; see who comes to the table and we will discuss everything.' I was up front with Wes, as I always have beenin terms of what we were doing with Ivo. I am not going to leave ourselves light so I have to make sure that department is well stocked.