Former Sheffield United boss Nigel Adkins sacked by Charlton Athletic
Former Sheffield United boss Nigel Adkins has left his position as manager of Charlton Athletic with the club in the relegation zone.
The Addicks are currently 22nd in League One and four points from safety after winning just two of their first 13 matches.
Adkins, who managed the Blades during the 2015/16 season, when the club finished 11th – their lowest league position since 1983 – had been in charge at The Valley since March.
Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard said: “Nigel joined us at the end of last season and had an immediate impact, as we finished the season well, just missing out on a play-off place on goal difference. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to carry that form into this season.
“I’d like to thank Nigel for his hard work, positivity and continued professionalism during his time at the club. We are all disappointed that it hasn’t worked out this season and we wish him the very best for the future.”