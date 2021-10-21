Former Sheffield United boss Nigel Adkins sacked by Charlton Athletic

The Addicks are currently 22nd in League One and four points from safety after winning just two of their first 13 matches.

Adkins, who managed the Blades during the 2015/16 season, when the club finished 11th – their lowest league position since 1983 – had been in charge at The Valley since March.

Former Sheffield United boss Nigel Adkins has been dismissed as manager of Charlton Athletic.

Charlton owner Thomas Sandgaard said: “Nigel joined us at the end of last season and had an immediate impact, as we finished the season well, just missing out on a play-off place on goal difference. Unfortunately, we haven’t been able to carry that form into this season.