Sheffield FC will mark 164 years of existence on Sunday and as part of the occasion fans are invited to attend their home match against Dunston FC the day before for 1857 prices.

Supporters will be able to pay just a penny to watch the Northern Premier League East Division clash at the Tuffnells Home Of Football Stadium, which kicks off at 3pm.

Sheffield FC chairman Richard Tims said: “We are hoping to provide football fans of today with a unique reminder of our place in history in the development of the game.

“To celebrate 164 years of football heritage we invite all fans to attend for 1857 prices – just one penny."

Sheffield FC was founded by Nathaniel Creswick and William Prest on 24 October 1857.

Two years later, the pair laid down what became the foundation of the modern rules of the game.

In it, he references the formation of Sheffield FC.

An extract dated to 1857 reads: “Today I established a Foot Ball [sic] club to which most of the young from Sheffield come to kick a ball about.”

Despite the club’s rich history, Sheffield FC has endured a difficult start to the season in the eighth tier of English football.

Gavin Smith’s side currently lie second from bottom with just one win to their name this season.