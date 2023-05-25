Wilder is plotting his next move in the game after completing a short-term contract at Watford , where he accepted the challenge of guiding a disparate and at times seemingly dysfunctional squad of players through the closing stages of the Championship season.

Although the 55-year-old is keeping his options open as he assesses potential opportunities, The Star understands that the prospect of working for one of Scotland’s blue riband clubs has piqued his interest. Despite experiencing chequered results at Vicarage Road, which the Hertfordshire team's supporters blamed on the attitude of their leading names, Wilder remains a converted figure within the game after leading United from the third to the first tier of English football within the space of only three seasons. He then guided them to ninth in the Premier League table, when the Covid-19 pandemic impeded United’s push for Europe, before departing following a disagreement with the board of directors.