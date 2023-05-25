News you can trust since 1887
Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder would be minded to accept an invitation to speak to Heart of Midlothian about the vacancy at Tynecastle, after the Edinburgh club’s board of directors made him one of their preferred choices to replace Robbie Nielson.
James Shield
By James Shield
Published 25th May 2023, 22:29 BST

Wilder is plotting his next move in the game after completing a short-term contract at Watford, where he accepted the challenge of guiding a disparate and at times seemingly dysfunctional squad of players through the closing stages of the Championship season.

Although the 55-year-old is keeping his options open as he assesses potential opportunities, The Star understands that the prospect of working for one of Scotland’s blue riband clubs has piqued his interest. Despite experiencing chequered results at Vicarage Road, which the Hertfordshire team's supporters blamed on the attitude of their leading names, Wilder remains a converted figure within the game after leading United from the third to the first tier of English football within the space of only three seasons. He then guided them to ninth in the Premier League table, when the Covid-19 pandemic impeded United’s push for Europe, before departing following a disagreement with the board of directors.

Tynecastle, the home of Heart of Midlothian: Mark Runnacles/Getty ImagesTynecastle, the home of Heart of Midlothian: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
Rangers are known to have investigated the possibility of hiring Wilder before unveiling Michael Beale, even though the ex-Queens Park Rangers chief’s appointment was effectively a fait accompli given his previous association with Ibrox. Aberdeen also wanted to secure Wilder’s services last term.

Steven Naismith was placed in interim charge of Hearts following Neilson’s exit a month ago. They meet arch-rivals Hibernian this weekend for the right to finish fourth and avoid an extra qualifying round in the UEFA Conference League.

Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: Andrew Yates / SportimageFormer Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder: Andrew Yates / Sportimage
Hearts play Fiorentina in the Conference League: Stu Forster/Getty ImagesHearts play Fiorentina in the Conference League: Stu Forster/Getty Images
