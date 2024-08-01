Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forgotten man Ismaila Coulibaly makes Sheffield United return with career at crossroads

Ismaila Coulibaly is a Sheffield United player once again after AIK confirmed that the Malian midfielder’s loan spell at the Allsvenskan side has officially come to an end. The 23-year-old joined the Swedish side in the last transfer window with the aim of playing regular first-team football after a frustrating period on the sidelines at Bramall Lane.

Coulibaly has proven something of an enigmatic figure since moving to United in 2020 from Sarpsborg 08, via a two-year loan spell with United’s sister club Beerschot. He has played just seven times for the Blades, including one league substitute appearance, and is expected to move again this summer as he searches for somewhere to put down roots.

Coulibaly played 13 times for AIK, three from the bench, scoring twice and adding one assist. His loan spell ran until the end of July, with no option to buy included in AIK’s favour. Coulibaly has a year left on his Blades deal and has been previously linked with a return to Beerschot, who are keen to bring him back to Belgium after his success on loan there previously.

Speaking earlier this year about his time at AIK, and his future, Coulibaly said: “AIK are trying to solve something but it will be tough. We will see what happens but most likely I will go back to England. It [the loan spell] has been very good for me. I found the love for football again and played without any problems or injuries.”