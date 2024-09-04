Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

£4m Sheffield United flop relishing fresh start after transfer move as he makes “fun” admission

Benie Traore’s barren spell in front of goal lasted well over a year - but the £4m Sheffield United flop is relishing a fresh start after leaving Bramall Lane earlier this summer. The Ivory Coast-born forward was a gamble signing last year after the Blades’ promotion to the top-flight, which failed to pay off.

Despite a stunning season in front of goal in the Swedish Allsvenskan, arriving at United having scored 12 times in 14 matches for Hacken, Traore was unable to cope with the speed and physicality of the English top-flight and made just three league starts before being shipped off to Ligue 1 side Nantes in January. His struggles continued there in a bit-part role, with more red cards than goals, and his return to United for pre-season was a fleeting one before he was sold to FC Basel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the 21-year-old has flourished in his fresh surroundings and in six games so far, on the left wing for Fabio Celestini’s Swiss Super League side, he has contributed six goal contributions - scoring himself in away wins over Grasshoppers and Servette, and adding two assists in the 8-0 cup hammering of Subingen last month.

“It's really good when you can inspire people again,” said Traore of his barren run, in an interview with blue Sport. “When you score again and can play again, it's really fun. I knew the identity of the club and I know how FCB wants to play football. It's the football I like to play."

Traore left the Ivory Coast at 18 to make the move to Sweden and pursue his dream of a football career. “It wasn’t easy,” Traore added. "I was all alone for a long time. That's just the sacrifice you have to make." A broken leg in 2022 saw him wonder if he would ever make it back to the pitch. “But I never gave up,” he added. “I always told myself: ‘You have dreams that you want to realize.’"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traore was one of a number of players who departed United this summer after just a year at Bramall Lane, as United regroup after last year’s poor transfer window. Anis Slimane was the latest to depart, joining Norwich City on loan on deadline day, while only Vini Souza, Gus Hamer and Tom Davies remain at Bramall Lane.