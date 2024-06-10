Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A look at some of the Premier League players in need of loans that Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday could consider next season.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will already be scouring the market for potential targets ahead of next season. The Blades have the biggest to-do list heading into this season, needing to overhaul their squad and remain promotion-competitive next season.

Meanwhile, Wednesday need to add quality if they have ambitions of putting relegation battles behind them, and they need to do so on a budget. Loans could be important for both clubs next season, and with that in mind, we have rounded up five Premier League players who may be in need of a loan move next season.

James McAtee

James McAtee has spent the last two season on loan with Sheffield United, and by his own admission, the step up to the Premier League was a difficult one. He said: “It’s been tough, to be fair. I struggled at the start and then I got used to it. At the end, the results haven't gone our way but it’s been an experience and I’ve enjoyed it. The difference has been the speed, it’s so much faster in the Premier League. I really enjoyed it in the Championship and I’ve enjoyed parts of this season but overall the team have been unlucky in a few moments.”

McAtee may have an offer or two in the bottom half of the Premier League, but with another loan move likely for the 21-year-old, a move to a promotion-contending Championship side may also be on the cards.

Bashir Humphreys

Chelsea’s Bashir Humphreys is a valued player at Stamford Bridge, getting a new contract as recently as last summer. He then joined Swansea City on loan before making 24 league appearance.

The centre-back looks likely to have another loan spell next season, but the question will be whether he returns to the Championship or whether Chelsea believe he may get an opportunity in the Premier League or in a top division elsewhere in Europe. The England under-21 international is one of the most attractive options on this list.

Dane Scarlett

Scarlett spent last season on loan with Ipswich Town, making 12 league appearances and failing to score. The England under-21 international is struggling for game time at Tottenham and that is not likely to change next season.

Another loan deal looks likely, unless Spurs decide they have seen enough at this point, and Scarlett should be an asset to Championship level as he continues to develop.

Jamal Lewis

Jamal Lewis does not look to have a future at Newcastle United having spent last season out on loan with Watford. The full-back made 36 league appearances, only missing 10 games in all. He is a starting-level player in the Championship, but it does not look as though he will make it at Premier League level.

Having said that, Newcastle may prefer to loan Lewis again having shown a willingness to keep English players on the books, as has become common in the Premier League due to homegrown rules. A loan could be on the table again next season.

Morgan Rogers

Rogers joined Villa in January from Middlesbrough and he looks to have a big future. The 21-year-old made 11 Premier League appearances for Villa, scoring three, and he played a part in the run-in last season. But with Villa looking to strengthen ahead of a Champions League campaign, it’s worth keeping an eye on Rogers to see whether he becomes available for a loan.