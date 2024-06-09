Sheffield Wednesday linked with move for Rotherham United star - reports

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday have been credited with interest in Rotherham United defender, Cameron Humphreys.

The Owls need a whole host of new players this summer as Danny Röhl begins to put together his squad for the 2024/25 campaign, and already they’ve been linked with plenty of players both domestically and abroad.

According to Football Inside there are other Championship outfits also keen on the 25-year-old centre back, namely Millwall, Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City - however it remains to be seen how much money it would take to persuade the Millers to sell such a key player, a man who has a year left on his current deal.

Humphreys was a a standout player for Rotherham in a difficult season at the New York Stadium, playing 27 times in total, and his side only managed to win only two of the 21 league games during his time out with a severe hamstring injury.

Should Wednesday make a move for the former Manchester City youngster then it wouldn’t be the first time they’d snapped up somebody from their local rivals, with Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe in 2022 being the latest two - albeit they came as free agents.