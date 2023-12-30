Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United have made five changes to their side for this afternoon's trip to reigning champions Manchester City, as they look to bounce back from their disappointing defeat to Luton Town on Boxing Day.

Three are enforced, with Anel Ahmedhodzic and Gus Hamer banned and James McAtee ineligible to face his parent club. Cameron Archer and Oli McBurnie also drop to the bench against Pep Guardiola's side. Chris Wilder, the United manager, keeps faith with Wes Foderingham in goal despite his recent patchy form, culminating in an error against Luton in United's last outing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Thomas, the Leicester loanee, comes in at left wing-back with Jayden Bogle also returning after suspension on the opposite flank, meaning George Baldock will shift inside to the right of United's back three. Ollie Norwood starts in midfield, while Anis Slimane is also recalled and Will Osula leads the line against the newly-crowned world champions.

Yasser Larouci returns to the bench alongside the returning Rhian Brewster and Rhys Norrington-Davies. Jack Robinson captains the side in Ahmedhodzic's absence and on his return to the north-west.

Blades: Foderingham, Bogle, Baldock, Robinson (c), Trusty, Thomas, Norwood, Souza, Brooks, Slimane, Osula. Subs: Davies, Brewster, McBurnie, Archer, Traore, Osborn, Larouci, Norrington-Davies, Seriki.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City make two changes from their victory over Everton earlier this week, with the injured John Stones missing out and Matheus Nunes dropping to the bench. In come £77m centre-half Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovačić, with Erling Haaland still sidelined but Kevin De Bruyne is back in the matchday squad for City after his recent injury, starting on the bench.