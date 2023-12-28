Chris Wilder outlines Sheffield United's January transfer priority amid Prince Abdullah conversations
Sheffield United manager in conversations with owner about January transfer approach
and live on Freeview channel 276
Chris Wilder is adamant that any signings he is permitted to make in January must have an immediate impact on Sheffield United's fortunes this season, amid conversations with owner Prince Abdullah. The Blades boss is still awaiting a decision on the level of investment for the next transfer window, but has players lined up in the hope he gets the green light.
United adopted a reserved approach to spending in the summer after promotion, so have no concerns about their FFP calculations or any other spending limits. The decision was taken in the summer to use the Premier League money to "reset" the club from a financial perspective but their modest spend has not translated into results, with the Blades travelling to Manchester City this weekend bottom of the table and with nine points to their name at the halfway stage.
Wilder is understandably keen to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited from Paul Heckingbottom earlier this month, and has already signalled his intention to "wheel and deal" by moving out some players who are surplus to requirements. But while United took a more long-term approach in their transfer business in the summer, Wilder is keen to ensure that any incomings in January can improve his side immediately.
"That's the conversation we've had with the owner, and another conversation I'm having this afternoon," Wilder confirmed in his pre-City press conference. "These players have got to go into the first team. There are going to be players who are surplus to requirements who may feel a little bit hard done by, and may not have had the opportunities that others have had.
"But you've got to make quick decisions and gut reactions and feelings in terms of what you want it to look like and what you want the team to look like, in those individual position-specific places. Some of the players we're looking to bring in ... you understand and I understand that it's going to be limited, you can't take a wrecking ball to it. But a lot of work still needs to be done now and going into the summer as well. So we'll be looking.
"It's been different from other windows that I've been in at this football club. When we've been successful we've had to make sure we cover and give good competition in places where we needed it. Now is the time, and I think Prince Abdullah understands that and he's talking about that ... If we do make those decisions, which obviously are still to be made, that we bring players in that are going to be in the starting XI."