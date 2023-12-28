Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Wilder is adamant that any signings he is permitted to make in January must have an immediate impact on Sheffield United's fortunes this season, amid conversations with owner Prince Abdullah. The Blades boss is still awaiting a decision on the level of investment for the next transfer window, but has players lined up in the hope he gets the green light.

United adopted a reserved approach to spending in the summer after promotion, so have no concerns about their FFP calculations or any other spending limits. The decision was taken in the summer to use the Premier League money to "reset" the club from a financial perspective but their modest spend has not translated into results, with the Blades travelling to Manchester City this weekend bottom of the table and with nine points to their name at the halfway stage.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder is understandably keen to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited from Paul Heckingbottom earlier this month, and has already signalled his intention to "wheel and deal" by moving out some players who are surplus to requirements. But while United took a more long-term approach in their transfer business in the summer, Wilder is keen to ensure that any incomings in January can improve his side immediately.

"That's the conversation we've had with the owner, and another conversation I'm having this afternoon," Wilder confirmed in his pre-City press conference. "These players have got to go into the first team. There are going to be players who are surplus to requirements who may feel a little bit hard done by, and may not have had the opportunities that others have had.

"But you've got to make quick decisions and gut reactions and feelings in terms of what you want it to look like and what you want the team to look like, in those individual position-specific places. Some of the players we're looking to bring in ... you understand and I understand that it's going to be limited, you can't take a wrecking ball to it. But a lot of work still needs to be done now and going into the summer as well. So we'll be looking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad