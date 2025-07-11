Breaking

Sheffield United in line for Cristiano Ronaldo clash as Blades explore pre-season clash options

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 11th Jul 2025, 17:49 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2025, 17:57 BST
Sheffield United in line for Cristiano Ronaldo clash as Blades explore pre-season clash options

Sheffield United could come face-to-face with footballing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, with the Blades exploring the possibility of a friendly clash with the Portuguese’s Al-Nassr. The Blades are looking to add to their existing pre-season campaign, which kicks off on Tuesday away at York City.

The Blades are also set to face the likes of Rotherham United, Chesterfield and Burton as they continue their preparations for the new Championship season. But there could be another date inked into their calendar before August 9’s season opener against Bristol City, with the Saudi Arabian club one potential opponent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

No concrete agreement has yet been reached and as such the date and venue of the potential clash is not set in stone, but it would be an eye-catching game for the Blades as they could come up against the 40-year-old for the first time since the 2006/07 season when he was at Manchester United.

The game, we understand, will not be on home soil, with Bramall Lane’s pitch still not ready to host games after being relaid and other upgrade works taking place at the stadium over the summer.

Related topics:BrewsterChampionshipOliver Arblaster

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice