Chris Wilder bemoaned the fine margins that cost Sheffield United in their 2-0 defeat at Brentford this afternoon. The Blades had a golden chance in an even first half through Ben Brereton Diaz but conceded twice in the second, with Ollie Arblaster’s own goal and Frank Onyeka’s late strike sealing a big victory for the hosts.

Mikkel Damsgaard had a volleyed finish disallowed after a VAR review but the Bees only just shaded possession on their own turf and had one more shot on goal. And Wilder said: “I don’t think there was a lot in the game. The second goal goes in and Thomas will complains bout the block or no block on their second a little bit earlier. I don’t think there was anything tactically in the game, our shape was good out of possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We had a blow of losing our skipper which is deeply disappointing but I thought the three centre halves handled their top three really well. Yasser [Larouci] has not played a lot of football as well. We felt if we could deal with Wissa off the right and Mbuemo off the left and some set pieces we’d give ourselves an opportunity and we did.”

Brereton Diaz should have done better with an early chance when he went through on goal but United were fortunate that Neal Maupay’s lob went wide of Ivo Grbic’s goal after Anel Ahmedhodzic had surrendered possession cheaply. “For clubs in our position especially to get to half time at 0-0 is an achievement,” Wilder added.

“I didn’t think it was a backs against the wall first half with the goalkeeper making save after save and they missed chance after chance. My disappointment is that we tried to score on our first attack, we turned the ball over cheaply and if we didn’t and had found that little it of quality and got the first goal it’d have made for an interesting afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think everyone who knows me and my thoughts on Brentford and Thomas knows I’m full of respect but we felt we could make it a nervous afternoon for them and the reaction of Thomas and the players and the supporters at the end was one of relief at getting that result which gives them a huge boost in terms of playing Premier League football next year.