Financial expert's proposal as Sheffield United takeover saga rumbles on

Dr Robert Wilson, a leading expert on football finance, believes people trying to buy clubs such as Sheffield United should be required to prove they possess the necessary funds to complete the purchase before any deal is officially agreed.

United, who face Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup on Wednesday, remain the subject of a proposed takeover by Dozy Mmobuosi despite the English Football League requesting more evidence relating to the extent and source of the Nigerian businessman’s wealth before announcing whether or not they will approve his bid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mmobuosi recently used interviews with CNN and former England international Rio Ferdinand, who publicly backed a bid involving one of the 43-year-old’s associates for West Ham, to insist he does have the wherewithal to assume control of United from current owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Commenting in broad terms rather than on the specifics of Mmobuosi’s attempt to acquire United, Dr Wilson told The Star: “Availability of funds, to both purchase and then invest, are critical. Often prospective owners say they have the cash, or ability to leverage, but it’s not there and a deal falls through.”

“In my view,” he continued, “A prospective owner needs to fully demonstrate proof of funds and make a deposit of the full value before signing off any takeover. That’s not a legal or league requirement, however.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mmobuosi must pass the EFL’s owners and directors test before receiving permission to take charge at United. That is designed to ensure all “relevant persons” involved with one of its members are of the correct standing, both in their business and their personal lives. Mmobuosi told Ferdinand he was happy to answer any questions the EFL have about his candidacy. Second in the Championship table and seven points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough with a game in hand, United were recently put under a transfer embargo due to outstanding debts.

Sheffield United are the subject of a takeover attempt: George Wood/Getty Images

After raising a number of “queries” with Mmobuosi, a statement issued by the governing body said: “The EFL has been awaiting a response on those…for some time and until the League is satisfied that the requirements of its regulations have been met, it will not process a change of control at the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United face Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane next