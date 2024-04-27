Sheffield United have been officially relegated to the Championship after their latest heavy defeat of a season to forget this afternoon. The Blades have long been doomed for the drop but could have staved it off for the time being with victory at Newcastle United, a prospect that looked to have more potential when Anel Ahmedhodzic put them ahead early on.
But the hosts replied in the first half through Alexander Isak although the Blades will wonder how they went in at the break after missing a host of golden chances, with Cameron Archer the main culprit and Mason Holgate also going close with a header that smacked against the post.
Newcastle turned it on in the second half to run out 5-1 winners, with United initially awarded an injury-time penalty when Jayden Bogle was fouled by home sub Alex Murphy - only for referee Tony Harrington to change his mind after being sent to his pitchside monitor to review the challenge. Here’s how we rated United’s players on their latest dark day this season ...
1. Wes Foderingham 7
One of the highest marks for a goalkeeper in a 5-1 hammering says a lot about how bad it could have been but for his saves. Foderingham had a much quieter time of it in the first half than he did at Old Trafford on Wednesday but when he was called into action just before the break he made an excellent low save to keep out Hall's shot which was arrowing towards the bottom corner. Had no chance with Isak's opener, little with Bruno's header after being left exposed and even less with Isak's penalty for 3-1. Excelled again down low to his right to prevent Isak sealing his hat-trick and didn't deserve another heavy concession
2. Jayden Bogle 4
Shook off the tight calf he sustained at Old Trafford to keep his place here but couldn't have the same attacking impact he had on Wednesday and looked to be (understandably) running out of gas a little towards the end. Had a decent shout for penalty in the second half when he was felled on the edge of the box but play went on, but won a spot-kick late on when he tangled with Alex Murphy - only for the referee to change his mind after being sent to the screen. It just summed up United's day, and possibly their season
3. Mason Holgate 3
Was almost a goalscoring hero for United as his header cannoned back off the post when a few inches lower it would have put the Blades back ahead at 2-1. Given an almighty let off when he was easily shrugged off the ball by Gordon in a dangerous area but the England man lost his footing when the time came to test Foderingham. Moments later his former Everton teammate beat him on the outside and Holgate gave away the penalty for 3-1 and United were not going to recover from there. Made way for Robinson later
4. Anel Ahmedhodzic 6
Timed his run to perfection and placed his header through Dubravka for the Blades' early opener and just as important were two superb bits of defending just after, cutting out a cross which Isak would have tapped home before blocking Longstaff's effort superbly. But five more goals conceded took United closer to the century mark for the season although his goal does get him extra credit in the ratings
