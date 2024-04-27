1 . Wes Foderingham 7

One of the highest marks for a goalkeeper in a 5-1 hammering says a lot about how bad it could have been but for his saves. Foderingham had a much quieter time of it in the first half than he did at Old Trafford on Wednesday but when he was called into action just before the break he made an excellent low save to keep out Hall's shot which was arrowing towards the bottom corner. Had no chance with Isak's opener, little with Bruno's header after being left exposed and even less with Isak's penalty for 3-1. Excelled again down low to his right to prevent Isak sealing his hat-trick and didn't deserve another heavy concession