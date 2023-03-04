News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Faltering Sheffield United continue to be hampered by illness

Jayden Bogle’s preparations for Sheffield United’s game at Blackburn Rovers were hampered by illness, it has emerged, as a sickness bug continues to sweep through the visitors’ training complex.

James Shield
By James Shield
2 minutes ago
Updated 4th Mar 2023, 4:14pm

Speaking after his team were beaten 1-0 by Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side, Paul Heckingbottom confirmed the wing-back had been taken unwell ahead of the game before receiving the all-clear to start.

MORE: United fluff their lines

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Numerous members of United's squad have been affected by the virus in recent weeks, including defenders Jack Robinson and Ciaran Clark. Although Robinson completed Wednesday night’s FA Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur, Bogle sat out the meeting with the Premier League club before returning to action in Lancashire.

Most Popular

Explaining why the 22-year-old was withdrawn against Rovers, with John Fleck also being substituted, Heckingbottom said: “Jayden has been ill and he began to flag. Flecky is coming back (from an injury) and has missed a lot of football so we have to be careful with him.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MORE: Emotional fatigue theory put forward

Bogle’s condition will now be assessed ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Reading, where second-placed United will hope to reignite their push for automatic promotion from the Championship. George Baldock, who like Fleck is being nursed back to full fitness, could still be preferred though as Heckingbottom attempts to prevent emotional and physical fatigue from hampering United’s efforts to reach the Premier League.

“We knew we would be making those changes,” Heckingbottom admitted. “But I wanted to be making them when we were in front or level rather than chasing the game. That didn’t please me, and it didn’t help either.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Jayden Bogle of Sheffield United tussles with Harry Pickering of Blackburn Rovers: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Jayden Bogle of Sheffield United tussles with Harry Pickering of Blackburn Rovers: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Jayden Bogle of Sheffield United tussles with Harry Pickering of Blackburn Rovers: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
John Fleck in action for Sheffield United Simon Bellis / Sportimage
John Fleck in action for Sheffield United Simon Bellis / Sportimage
John Fleck in action for Sheffield United Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Paul HeckingbottomBlackburn RoversPremier LeagueJohn FleckReading