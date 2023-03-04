Jayden Bogle’s preparations for Sheffield United’s game at Blackburn Rovers were hampered by illness, it has emerged, as a sickness bug continues to sweep through the visitors’ training complex.

Speaking after his team were beaten 1-0 by Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side, Paul Heckingbottom confirmed the wing-back had been taken unwell ahead of the game before receiving the all-clear to start.

Numerous members of United's squad have been affected by the virus in recent weeks, including defenders Jack Robinson and Ciaran Clark. Although Robinson completed Wednesday night’s FA Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur, Bogle sat out the meeting with the Premier League club before returning to action in Lancashire.

Explaining why the 22-year-old was withdrawn against Rovers, with John Fleck also being substituted, Heckingbottom said: “Jayden has been ill and he began to flag. Flecky is coming back (from an injury) and has missed a lot of football so we have to be careful with him.”

Bogle’s condition will now be assessed ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Reading, where second-placed United will hope to reignite their push for automatic promotion from the Championship. George Baldock, who like Fleck is being nursed back to full fitness, could still be preferred though as Heckingbottom attempts to prevent emotional and physical fatigue from hampering United’s efforts to reach the Premier League.

“We knew we would be making those changes,” Heckingbottom admitted. “But I wanted to be making them when we were in front or level rather than chasing the game. That didn’t please me, and it didn’t help either.”

Jayden Bogle of Sheffield United tussles with Harry Pickering of Blackburn Rovers: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Simon Bellis / Sportimage