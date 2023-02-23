All of a sudden the Bramall Lane skyline is perceived to be dominated by storm clouds.

But it was never really a clear blue sky, was it? Not with pressing financial issues and uncertainty over future ownership.

And I’ll tell you something. If I was a supporter, I’d have considerably more faith in Sheffield United on the field than off the field - and I’d retain it.

It’s only over the first part part that fans have any kind of influence.

Sheffield United are in the middle of a proposed takeover while results have also dipped this month

So important now that they keep faith in the team. There has been a tendency to overlook the supreme job Paul Heckingbottom and his staff have done to insulate the dressing room from the turmoil around them.

They have been effectively operating in a vacuum and, in coming up for air after seeing the crowd’s mood submerged by two defeats, some fresh oxygen from the stands is badly needed. And deserved.

The state of play on the political front, with increasing doubts cast on the proposed takeover by African businessman Dozy Mmobuosi, only serves to make that more imperative.

From all that I’ve seen written by investigative reporters and heard on the street, I’d be surprised if this deal goes through quickly or at all.

It’s not before time that the EFL are mounting far more rigorous checks on would-be owners. No longer is it a case of taking money from anywhere.

While that is the correct approach, there could be serious consequences if the current takeover attempt falls through, not least with the down payment presumably having to be returned in that event.

The only thing anxious fans can control is the matchday atmosphere at the Lane.

It was disappointing to see the stadium two-thirds empty by the end of the 3-1 home defeat to Middlesbrough, a first loss in 14 games.

Form like that can become processional and taken for granted.

That said, to concede six goals in two games is an uncharacteristic cause for concern. No-one can deny that a big uplift is required on these last couple of performances.

However, everything that went before entitles tolerance and understanding. Every promotion season has these spells.