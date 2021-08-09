Jebbison rose to prominence last season when he scored on his full Premier League debut away at Everton, becoming the youngest player to do so in the competition’s history.

But the 18-year-old sees his path to Slavisa Jokanović’s first team currently blocked by a number of senior strikers at Bramall Lane, and a loan deal is expected to be finalised to further the Canadian-born England youth international’s development.

Burton Albion and Doncaster Rovers have also been credited with an interest in Jebbison, who could also become the latest young Blade to move to Belgium and link up with United’s sister club Beerschot to further co-operation between clubs under the United World umbrella.

But Phillips, who knows a thing or two about scoring goals at the Stadium of Light, expects Jebbison to head to the north east.

“You’d definitely like to think Sunderland would [sign Jebbison] with the budget they have supposedly got,” he told Football Insider.

“The size of the club alone you think would be enough to attract Jebbison. They don’t get much bigger in League One.

Sheff United striker Daniel Jebbison - Andy Roe

“The priority for me is to bring in a striker before the window shuts. Lee Johnson might think differently but they need another player in that squad who can hit the back of the net.