Ex-Sheffield United boss Neil Warnock's brilliant response to Djed Spence jibe after Nottingham Forest sealed promotion

Spence has been a key man in Forest’s promotion push after being sent on loan to the City Ground from Middlesbrough during Warnock’s time in charge at the Riverside.

After Forest’s play-off final victory over Huddersfield Town at Wembley on Sunday, Spence tweeted a picture of himself with a cigar and the trophy in Forest’s dressing room, appearing to take aim at Warnock by sarcastically welcoming him to Twitter.

And today Warnock’s account sent a classy reply to the image: “Well done Djed. I did say you were Premier League or non league, glad you listened and took my advice on board. Now go and enjoy your success."

Adding a winking face emoji, Warnock added: “Those cigars won’t do you any good though son.”

Spence played 50 times on loan for Steve Cooper’s side and is now expected to be the subject of a bidding war this summer ahead of Forest’s return to the top-flight.

Warnock, who counts Huddersfield amongst the clubs he managed before retiring earlier this year, also expressed sympathy for the Terriers fans after two poor VAR decisions went against them when Jack Colback and then Max Lowe – on loan from Sheffield United – appeared to commit fouls in their own penalty area.

Djed Spence celebrates Nottingham Forest's play-off win over Huddersfield Town at Wembley (Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

“So gutted for all you Terriers fans tonight, some very poor decisions, and what were VAR doing?” Warnock added.