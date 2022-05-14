Watch Sheffield United fans’ emotional David McGoldrick goodbye ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

McGoldrick has been sidelined in recent weeks with injury and it was confirmed on Friday, on the eve of the Blades’ play-off semi final first leg against Forest, that he will be released this summer.

McGoldrick played a key role in United’s promotion to the Premier League, and then impressed during their two-year stay in the top flight.

And McGoldrick was given the chance to say a proper goodbye ahead of kick-off against Forest, going to all four corners of Bramall Lane to soak up some much-deserved applause and say goodbye.

Paul Heckingbottom manager of Sheffield United shakes hands with David McGoldrick after the win over Fulham: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Luke Freeman and Lys Mousset will also leave Bramall Lane this summer when their contracts expire.

“All good things must come to a end and my time at SUFC has come,” McGoldrick said in a social media post to fans.