Ex-Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday men among favourites to become next Coventry City manager

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 7th Nov 2024, 19:00 BST

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s rivals are in the hunt for a new boss

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s fellow Championship side Coventry City have a big decision to make on who to bring in to replace Mark Robins. They have opted to cut ties with their long-serving boss following their slow start to the season.

The former Rotherham United, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town man guided the Sky Blues from League Two to the Championship during his time there. He also got them to the play-off final and the FA Cup semi-final.

Here is a look at the bookies’ favourites to replace him with some familiar names to both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday fans...

50/1

1. Neil Warnock

50/1

40/1

2. Alex Neil

40/1

25/1

3. Tony Mowbray

25/1

20/1

4. Dean Smith

20/1

