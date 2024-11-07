Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s fellow Championship side Coventry City have a big decision to make on who to bring in to replace Mark Robins. They have opted to cut ties with their long-serving boss following their slow start to the season.

The former Rotherham United, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town man guided the Sky Blues from League Two to the Championship during his time there. He also got them to the play-off final and the FA Cup semi-final.