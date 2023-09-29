Steve Bruce is a familiar face in Yorkshire but the former Blades and Owls boss could be taking on a new sort of challenge.

Former Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce is set to make an unexpected return to management with the Ireland national team.

The 62-year-old, who has managed 11 clubs over his career and has been out of work since his post at West Brom last year, is tipped to take over the Ireland job from struggling Stephen Kenny.

Ireland had hoped to put together a Euro 2024 qualifying campaign but saw those dreams crushed by four defeats in five Group B games to tricky opponents in France, Holland and Greece. The side's only victory so far came in a 3-0 victory over minnows Gibraltar in March.

Bruce is the bookies' favourite to take on the role but other names rumoured to be in the running include England under-21 boss Lee Carsley along with Chris Hughton, Neil Lennon, Anthony Barry, Kieran McKenna and Roy Keane.

Steve Bruce worked at both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday (Image: Getty Images)

The Manchester United legend's most recent spell at West Brom began in February 2022 but lasted just eight months after a poor run of form saw the club struggle at the beginning of the 2022/23 season.

Prior to that, Bruce worked at Newcastle United for over two years. During that time, the Northumberland-born boss flirted with relegation but kept the club in the top flight until leaving with an £8 million pay-off shortly after the Saudi takeover, with Eddie Howe coming in.

The ex-defender's first role in management came at Sheffield United in 1998, where he led the club to an eighth-place First Division finish and famously tried to take his side off the pitch amid FA Cup throw-in controversy against Arsenal. Bruce spent a year at Bramall Lane and later spent five months in charge of Sheffield Wednesday before resigning to take the Newcastle United job.

In 2016, while working at Hull City, Bruce confirmed that he had been interviewed for the England job and shared a desire to work in international management. He said: “I never quite made it as a player. Who wouldn’t [want it]? If you’re English and it means something to you, who wouldn’t? It has to be the prime job that any Englishman would want to have. Yes, it’s difficult. We know that but there’s something in you. I am highly flattered to be even considered and extremely grateful to be considered.

“In an interview, you never know. I hope it went OK. I got my point across and let’s hope it was successful. But then again I am up against a big pal of mine in Sam, who has always had a good job over the years.