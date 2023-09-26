News you can trust since 1887
22 pictures of Sheffield United fans Alan Shearer said were 'amazing' in Newcastle United drubbing

Sunday was a day that Sheffield United fans will probably remember for a long time, for all the wrong reasons.
Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
Published 26th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

The 8-0 hammering by Newcastle United was a chastening experience for all in red and white at the Lane and more than 30,000 fans were in the ground to witness it.

As you would expect, many Blades fans never reached the final whistle as Newcastle scored five goals in the second half, but there were many who stuck around until the very end and those supporters have been praised by one of the Premier League's legendary big names.

Former England and Newcastle hero Alan Shearer hailed those supporters who made it to the end, admitting he would have been well gone had it been his team on the end of that battering.

Speaking on the Rest Is Football podcast, Shearer said: "I have to say the Sheffield United fans were amazing. If that had been me and my team, I would have left long before the full time whistle.

"There were thousands of them that stayed there cheering them on. Well done to all the fans that stayed there because that was a tough afternoon for them."

Have a look through our gallery and see if you can spot someone you know in and around Bramall Lane on Sunday

There was a crowd of over 30,000 at Bramall Lane for Sunday's match against Newcastle United which Sheffield United lost 8-0.

There was a crowd of over 30,000 at Bramall Lane for Sunday's match against Newcastle United which Sheffield United lost 8-0. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Sheffield United fans v Newcastle United There was a crowd of over 30,000 at Bramall Lane for Sunday's match against Newcastle United which Sheffield United lost 8-0. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Sheffield United fans v Newcastle United There was a crowd of over 30,000 at Bramall Lane for Sunday's match against Newcastle United which Sheffield United lost 8-0. Simon Bellis / Sportimage Photo: Simon Bellis

Sheffield United fans v Newcastle United There was a crowd of over 30,000 at Bramall Lane for Sunday's match against Newcastle United which Sheffield United lost 8-0. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Sheffield United fans v Newcastle United There was a crowd of over 30,000 at Bramall Lane for Sunday's match against Newcastle United which Sheffield United lost 8-0. Simon Bellis / Sportimage Photo: Simon Bellis

Sheffield United fans v Newcastle United There was a crowd of over 30,000 at Bramall Lane for Sunday's match against Newcastle United which Sheffield United lost 8-0. Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Sheffield United fans v Newcastle United There was a crowd of over 30,000 at Bramall Lane for Sunday's match against Newcastle United which Sheffield United lost 8-0. Simon Bellis / Sportimage Photo: Simon Bellis

Related topics:Alan ShearerNewcastle UnitedBramall LanePremier LeagueEnglandBlades