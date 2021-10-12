Ex-Sheffield United ace training with new club, Everton target dismisses latest link

The Potters are flying high in fourth place after a strong start to the season, and the pressure is on for the Blades to chip away at the six-point gap that currently separates them from the play-off places.
Meanwhile, ex-United man Kieron Freeman has spoken out on the frustrating time he endured finding a new club, after being snapped up by Portsmouth back in the summer. He said: “I wasted two years of my career just sitting about doing nothing.”
“The previous time I was playing regularly was when Sheffield United were on the verge of going to the Premier League and I was playing international football for Wales. That was 2018-19.
“With Sheffield United doing so well and not changing the team, I then didn’t get a chance to play. It is what it is, that’s how football works sometimes. In the last year of my contract, I had a lot of clubs wanting to take me, but they wouldn’t let me leave.
He added: “I was offered a new United deal and basically it was out of my hands without me knowing. By the time I found out, the contract was gone. That was my old agent. What happened next was the worst time of my career. I felt I had so much to give, but no-one to give it to.
“I then had six months with no club, waiting on people’s ifs, buts and maybes. I wasn’t injured, it was down to politics. My old agent didn’t have my best interests at heart.”
Take a look at the latest stories from the Championship, as the anticipation for this weekend's action starts to build: