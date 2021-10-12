Ex-Sheffield United ace training with new club, Everton target dismisses latest link

The Potters are flying high in fourth place after a strong start to the season, and the pressure is on for the Blades to chip away at the six-point gap that currently separates them from the play-off places.

Meanwhile, ex-United man Kieron Freeman has spoken out on the frustrating time he endured finding a new club, after being snapped up by Portsmouth back in the summer. He said: “I wasted two years of my career just sitting about doing nothing.”

“The previous time I was playing regularly was when Sheffield United were on the verge of going to the Premier League and I was playing international football for Wales. That was 2018-19.

“With Sheffield United doing so well and not changing the team, I then didn’t get a chance to play. It is what it is, that’s how football works sometimes. In the last year of my contract, I had a lot of clubs wanting to take me, but they wouldn’t let me leave.

He added: “I was offered a new United deal and basically it was out of my hands without me knowing. By the time I found out, the contract was gone. That was my old agent. What happened next was the worst time of my career. I felt I had so much to give, but no-one to give it to.

“I then had six months with no club, waiting on people’s ifs, buts and maybes. I wasn’t injured, it was down to politics. My old agent didn’t have my best interests at heart.”

Take a look at the latest stories from the Championship, as the anticipation for this weekend's action starts to build:

1. Swans legend returns Swansea City legend Leon Britton has returned to the club, taking on a new role as a player mentor for the U23 side. The 39-year-old made more than 500 appearances for the club over two spells, and won the League Cup with them in 2013. (BBC Sport)

2. Pearson lauds young duo Bournemouth ace Ben Pearson has claimed academy graduate duo Jaidon Anthony and Jordan Zemura have been "like two new signings", after the pair broke into the senior side. The Cherries are currently top of the table, unbeaten in 11 games. (Daily Echo)

3. Blackpool suffer injury blow Blackpool have suffered a major injury blow, with key player Chris Maxwell suffering a quadricep tear. The 31-year-old goalkeeper skippers his side, and played a key role in their promotion back to the Championship last season. (BBC Sport)

4. Ismael credits assistants for strong start West Brom boss Ismael Valerien has branded his assistant James Morrison "a legend" following their strong start to the season. He's claimed the player's connection and understanding to the club has played a key role in his success. (Express & Star)