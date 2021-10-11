Sheffield United star's challenge to teammates as they look to kickstart promotion push against Stoke City

United were good value for at least a point on the south coast against the only unbeaten side remaining in the Championship, before a poor refereeing decision handed Scott Parker’s Cherries a route back into the game.

The Blades had earlier led through Morgan Gibbs-White’s latest goal for the Blades, while Billy Sharp missed a good chance in the first half and former Cherries striker Lys Mousset headed against the bar in injury time.

United were at least much improved from their defeat at Middlesbrough a few days earlier. And, speaking ahead of United’s return to Championship action this weekend at home to Stoke City, midfielder Osborn admitted: “That’s the general consensus in the changing room … that's got to be the minimum attitude.

“The way we pressed didn't let their midfielders get on the ball and we created stuff. We put balls in the box, and that's got to be the minimum. You've got to expect the tide will turn if we keep doing that.”

Barring illness or injury this week, Osborn is expected to keep his place for the visit of Michael O’Neill’s men after reinventing himself as a left winger in Slavisa Jokanović’s 4-2-3-1 formation that resulted in an upturn in form and results after the last international break, including a 6-2 home battering of Peterborough United.