The Blades made it six without defeat following Saturday's 0-0 draw against fellow play-off chasers Huddersfield Town, which left Paul Heckingbottom’s side within three points of the final play-off spot.

Hull slipped to their third consecutive defeat against league leaders Fulham last time out.

Billy Sharp celebrates the opening goal for Sheffield United during the reverse fixture against Hull City in September.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

What time does Sheffield United vs Hull City kick-off?

Sheffield United vs Hull City kicks off at 7.45pm on Tuesday.

Sheffield United vs Hull City team news

On the possibility of changes for the clash, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom said: "Some will be enforced, we are managing a couple of people through situations which there may come a point where they will need to be left out rather than do any damage that rules them out."

Hull City head coach Shota Arveladze hopes to have Tom Eaves and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh available for selection after they missed Saturday’s trip to Fulham with minor knocks.

Is Sheffield United vs Hull City on TV?

Yes, Sheffield United vs Hull City will be shown live on Sky Sports Football via the red button.

Coverage starts at 7.40pm.

How can I stay up to date with the match?

The Star’s Blades correspondents James Shield and Danny Hall will be at the match and providing live updates, analysis and post-match reaction.

You can follow them both on Twitter – @JamesShield1 and @dannyhall04.

Who is the match referee?

Oliver Langford is the match referee. He will be assisted by Paul Hodskinson and Steven Meredith.

The fourth official is Darren Bond.

What are the latest betting odds?

Sheffield United – 8/15

Draw – 31/10