The Blades are now nine games without defeat following Wednesday’s dramatic late win over Blackburn Rovers, which propelled Paul Heckingbottom’s side back into the play-offs.

Just three points now separate the Blades in sixth from QPR three places above them.

Their next opponents have won their last three, however, and could cut the gap between themselves and the top six to just four points with a win.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

What time does Millwall vs Sheffield United kick-off?

Millwall vs Sheffield United kicks off at 3pm on Saturday at The Den.

Conor Hourihane of Sheffield United vies with George Evans and George Saville of Millwall during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Photo: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Millwall vs Sheffield United team news

Charlie Goode will miss the match through suspension following his red card on Wednesday, while fellow defender Chris Basham faces a potentially long layoff through injury.

Speaking after the midweek win, Heckingbottom said: “We’ll be taking a look at all of the lads.

“We think we’ll be okay (after Rovers) and we don’t think there’s anything new there. But, like I made clear before, you can never really be sure until everything settles down a bit.”

Millwall boss Gary Rowett hinted he may make changes for the game to keep his team fresh after their midweek win over Derby.

Striker Benik Afobe is expected to miss out with a hamstring injury.

Is Millwall vs Sheffield United on TV?

Millwall vs Sheffield United has not been selected for TV coverage, but match highlights will be shown on the EFL on Quest show from 9pm on Saturday.

How else can I stay up to date with the match?

The Star’s Blades correspondents James Shield and Danny Hall will be at the match and providing live updates, analysis and post-match reaction.

You can follow them both on Twitter – @JamesShield1 and @dannyhall04.

Who is the match referee?

Michael Salisbury is the match referee. He will be assisted by Wade Smith and Daniel Leach.The fourth official is Andy Davies.

What are the latest betting odds?

Millwall – 5/2

Draw – 21/10