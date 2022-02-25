Guedioura has penned a contract with Jimmy Floyd Hasslebaink’s side until the end of the season.

The 36-year-old Algeria international – a 2019 African Cup of Nations winner – joined Sheffield United on a one-year deal last summer, reuniting with Slavissa Jokanovic, who managed him at Qatari side Al-Gharafa.

But he made just two appearances for the Blades before leaving by mutual consent on deadline day.

United boss Paul Heckingbottom said of his departure: “We had lots of conversations about here and how he might fit in. It became clear that his chances would be limited and we also spoke about the likelihood of him being here next year.

“We were both on the same page, agreeing that if he left now, and was a free agent, then it would increase his chances of getting another club.”

On signing for Burton, his eighth club in English football, Guedioura said: “I’ve played here a few times and it’s a nice club – I want to get some game time here and hopefully it can help me to show that I'm ready and available to play for my country again.”

Adlene Guedioura in action for Sheffield United against Southampton in the Carabao Cup (photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images).

Hasselbaink added: “He’s going to offer experience – we’ve got a lot of young players and to get his experience I think it will benefit a lot of our young players.