Every Sheffield United player and their weekly wage - according to FM24

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is keen to add to his squad during the January transfer window - and has already admitted he is struggling to find the right players.

Speaking as the midway point of the transfer window approaches, Wilder said: "There have been names that have been put to us, and after I've talked to them and put the phone down I've said: 'Nah. Not the right one'. So we have to make that assessment. It is a difficult window, we all understand that. There's not an awful amount out there."

Further new faces are expected to arrive over the next fortnight and that means the Blades weekly wage bill is likely to increase as they look to preserve their Premier League status - but how much does each United star earn on their current contracts at Bramall Lane?

Although figures are rarely made public knowledge, we fired up the popular managerial simulation FM24 to see how much their researchers believe each Blades star earns each week.

*Figures stated are correct as per FM24 but may not represent actual earnings of named players.