Slavisa Jokanović, the United manager, confirmed that McGoldrick was unable to travel with the Blades to Kenilworth Road after suffering the back injury in the build-up to the game.

The 33-year-old, who was United’s top scorer last season as they were relegated from the Premier League, featured in all four of United’s previous league games before the trip to Luton and will hope to recover in time to face Peterborough United at Bramall Lane next weekend.

Meanwhile, tickets are now on sale for United’s EFL Cup third-round clash at home to Southampton after the date was confirmed for the game.

The cup tie will kick off at 7.45pm on Tuesday, September 21 and tickets are £15 for adults, £10 for seniors, young adults and students and £5 for U18s.