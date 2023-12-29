Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Everton boss Sean Dyche has told his players they must put the club's 10-point deduction to the back of their minds as they look to pull away from the relegation zone.

The Toffees were docked the points for breaching Premier League financial rules, a penalty that the club has appealed against, and despite some impressive results since then, Dyche's side remain fourth bottom and just a point ahead of Luton who have played a game fewer.

Everton are in mid-table form but a run of four wins in a row from the start of December has been followed more recently by a draw and two consecutive defeats, albeit against Tottenham and Manchester City.

The Merseysiders now face in-form Wolves on Saturday and Dyche says his team must maintain focus and not be worried about the league table and those teams below them, including Sheffield United who themselves travel to face Man City at the weekend.

He said: “If the league table had the 10 points [restored] I think everyone would agree there’s been a lot of work done by so many – not just me – and there’s been a big shift to where it is now. The 10 points thing sways it a little bit but generally speaking there’s been a lot learned and a lot more to do.”

“That’s just the reality of taking 10 points away from a team,” Dyche added. “Looking at the run we had and where we could have been compared to where it is, I’ll take it. When the 10 points were taken, where the table was then and where it is now, I’ll take it.

