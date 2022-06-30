England youth international heads up list of Sheffield United departures

Others to have moved on include first-choice goalkeeper Fran Kitching, ex-England international Jess Clarke, defenders Ocean Rolandsen and Georgia Robert, and midfielder Jess Reavill.

Blades head coach Neil Redfearn said: “We can’t stand in the way of players moving on for full-time football, it’s every player’s dream to be full-time and we thank all of them for their service and loyalty to Sheffield United while they were here.”

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucy Watson (right) of Sheffield United. Photo: Andrew Yates/Sportimage.

Forward Watson, aged 18, scored eight goals in 22 appearances last season in what was a breakthrough campaign in women’s football.

Posting on Twitter, she wrote: “Really enjoyed the last few years with Sheff! Now it’s time for a new challenge.”

Rolandsen, who spent 18 months with United, has signed for Hearts Women.

She tweeted: “21/22 was a tough period for myself as a player and person, but everything happens for a reason. Good luck to Sheffield for next season.”

Watson is currently on international duty with the Young Lionessess at the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship, which is taking place in the Czech Republic.

She was a late sub as England won their first match 4-1 against Norway, who are currently coached by former England interim boss and Great Britain’s coach for the Tokyo Olympics, Hege Riise.