Encouraging injury update over Iliman Ndiaye's fitness ahead of Sheffield United v Hull City

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom issued an encouraging injury update over star man Iliman Ndiaye’s fitness ahead of Friday evening’s clash with Hull City at Bramall Lane.

The Senegalese star limped out of United’s victory over Stoke City last weekend in the second half, after earlier opening the scoring in the Blades’ 3-1 win, and was seen after the game with an ice-pack strapped to his leg.

With Ndiaye in a rich vein of form – the goal against Alex Neil’s men his 10th of the campaign – that created understandable tension on the Bramall Lane terraces about his availability for the coming weeks and months.

But Heckingbottom moved to allay such fears in his pre-match press briefing this afternoon, revealing: “Yeah, he's fine. He trained today so we're pleased with that.”

Heckingbottom revealed Enda Stevens, George Baldock and Ciaran Clark will not be fit for the Hull clash, but Oli McBurnie has returned to training.