Sheffield United cancel upcoming local pre-season friendlies as Covid-19 precautionary measure

A United XI, understood to be U18 players, were set to make the short trip to Handsworth on Saturday, with Paul Heckingbottom’s U23s scheduled to play their second friendly of pre-season on Tuesday evening against Hallam at Sandygate Road.

But United have postponed both games, due to Covid-19 precautionary measures.

"Upcoming academy matches against Handsworth FC and Hallam FC respectively have been postponed due to COVID-19 precautionary measures,” a United statement read.

“Del Geary's under 18s were set to face Handsworth this coming Saturday before Paul Heckingbottom took his under 23s to Hallam on Tuesday night for the team's second match of pre-season."

Hallam, who said their game had been called off “due to Covid-19 cases”, said that they “wish those affected well and we look forward to playing you all soon.”

United did not confirm if any of their players or staff have tested positive, as rates of coronavirus continue to rise across the country ahead of the delayed ‘Freedom Day’ on Monday.