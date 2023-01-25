Nobody can tell Sheffield United’s prospective new owners what to do if and when they take control. But maybe we can advise on what NOT to do.

That, in most areas other than financial, is NOTHING. Not until this season has panned out, at least.

Recognition of inheritance tends not to be high on the list of incoming boards, especially those - as apparently in this case - from abroad.

It’s natural, I suppose, that they want to make an impact, put their own stamp on things having paid for the privilege.

Paul Heckingbottom, the manager of Sheffield United: Paul Terry / Sportimage

But this is a club heading back to the Premier League, even if its current owners are struggling to meet their commitments and an embarrassing transfer embargo needs removing ASAP.

So here’s a few “Don’ts” for the next regime;-

Don’t even think for one second of changing the manager or interfering with his modus operandi.

Don’t exclude Paul Heckingbottom from transfer business, as per some clubs with a separate recruitment model. Always take his advice and direction where possible. This is why the Blades are thriving on the field.

Don’t ignore the club’s long history and tradition. Research it. The red and white stripes are sacrosanct, as is the name of the ground and United’s well deserved reputation as a community club. The present owners are to be applauded for their recognition of this, regardless of other considerations.

Don’t assume that the current squad and a smattering of up and coming players from lower leagues will be enough to keep the team in the Premier League next season. Learn from the recent past. Some proven top flight experience, with a raised salary ceiling to match, is essential.

Don’t overlook the great players of the past. Surround yourself with them. They are a link between you and the fans. Having the likes of Tony Currie and Ted Hemsley around the club is a major asset. Not all new owners value the past.

Don’t forget that this is a working class city. Through various regimes, United have done well at keeping prices low and affordable. It fills the ground and will continue to do so.

Don’t stay out of sight, away from scrutiny. No fan wants to have a publicity-seeking owner doing interviews at the drop of a hat. But the movers and shakers should be accessible, communicative and accountable on major issues. Don’t thrust out the manager on everything.