EFL pundit's unsurprising prediction ahead of Sheffield United trip to Swansea City

The Blades are, of course, sitting pretty at the top while the Swans’ season so far has been uninspiring to say the least as they occupy 19th place

Russell Martin’s side have won just two of their eight Championship matches this season, though they do come into this one off the back of a victory over QPR before football paused in tribute to the passing of the Queen.

Oli McBurnie heads to his old club Swansea City in fine goalsciring form. David Klein / Sportimage

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin is expecting a huge challenge at the Swansea.com Stadium, telling reporters earlier this week: "They’re full of excellent players with loads of Premier League experience," Martin said of United.

“Physicality, athleticism … they’re really good. It’ll be a tough game for us.

"It’s up to us to approach it with the right mentality. In this league you’ve got a chance against anyone. The real thing for us, you get a win, you’re really not far away. It’s still early days."

However, one pundit can’t see other than an away win.

Writing his predictions column for Sky Sports, EFL presenter David Prutton said: “Swansea claimed a much-needed win last time out against QPR, just a second in what has been a pretty underwhelming start to the season for Russell Martin’s side. It is something to build on.

"Sheffield United are going very well at the top of the table, taking four wins from their last five games. They look full of goals and tight at the back. Away win for me.”