Eddie Howe's verdict on Sheffield United's display at Newcastle United after "lucky" admission
Eddie Howe, the Newcastle United manager, admitted his half-time team-talk was crucial as his side turned around their fortunes to hammer Sheffield United 5-1 at St. James’ Park. The defeat confirmed United’s relegation back to the Championship after they fell apart in the second period, after a first which could have seen them lead 4-1 at the break.
Anel Ahmedhodzic’s opener was followed by a host of good chances for Cameron Archer and Ben Brereton Diaz, while Mason Holgate hit the post with a header and Andre Brooks fired the rebound wide when he should have hit the target. United paid for their profligacy when Alexander Isak equalised and from 1-1 at half-time, United capitulated to suffer their latest heavy defeat this season.
Chris Wilder, Howe’s opposite number, admitted that familiar failings of leadership and mentality came back to haunt his side and Howe admitted his side were fortunate to still be in the game at the break. “We knew half time was going to be important for us,” he said. “In the first half we were well off it, probably from a bit of tiredness from midweek and a quick turnaround.
“We knew it would be a difficult game, we knew Sheffield United would turn up and fight with everything they had to stay in the Premier League and they put a lot of balls in behind our defence. We struggled to deal with them in the first half, we were lucky to come in at half time level but that let us tweak a couple of things and come out with a much better performance.”
