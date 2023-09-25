Eddie Howe, the Newcastle United manager, has backed Sheffield United and boss Paul Heckingbottom to bounce back from yesterday’s 8-0 hammering at Bramall Lane after they dropped to the foot of the table. United suffered their most chastening afternoon in recent memory as eight different Newcastle players got on the scoresheet.

The defeat was not what boss Heckingbottom needed in a week in which his job had already been talked about, both in the national press and amongst fans on social media. The Star understands that the Newcastle defeat does not alter the board’s stance on his future and his job remains safe but neither he nor United can afford too many more meek afternoons like this in the weeks and months ahead.

Asked if he felt for Heckingbottom and United, Howe admitted: “Of course, because I've been there on the other side, when you have one of those days where things go wrong. I've had many of those in my management career and I'm sure I'll have many more to come. Full respect to him, the job he's done has been incredible last year and I'm sure they'll be very strong this year.

“It's a very difficult game with the highs and lows it brings, the rights of promotion and what a remarkable job he and his players did last season. To get promoted from the Championship is so difficult and deserves a great amount of credit. Then you come into the Premier League and the demands that brings, but we knew they're a good team and are difficult to play against. I feel for them tonight, I've been on the end of few of those and know how painful it can be.

