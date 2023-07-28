Billy Sharp is still without a club after leaving Sheffield United at the end of last season

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has hinted the Millers could be ready to move on from a possible deal to sign released Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp.

The 37-year-old left the Blades following the club's promotion, having made 377 appearances for the club, scoring 129 goals and providing 44 assists.

He also counts Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Doncaster Rovers and Scunthorpe United among his former clubs and has been linked with several sides in the Championship following his Blades exit.

One of those clubs is Rotherham, with Taylor confirming last month his side were “in the reckoning” to sign Sharp. However, speaking after the Millers' friendly win over the Blades earlier this week, Taylor admitted the club were now looking at other options with 'other suitors' in the hunt for Sharp.

He told the Rotherham Advertiser: “We can't keep talking about that situation. There are so many other names we are targeting, talking to.

"We've got people who are in front of us right now. It has dragged on for a long time. I don't think it's just us involved. There are other suitors.”

Sharp, who turns 38 in February, had three spells at Bramall Lane and previously told the Star of his desire to continue his career as he weighs up his options.

“I want to carry on playing. I’m sure people will know what I’m doing next year in the next two or three weeks but I still want to play football," said the striker to the Star last month.

"I obviously hoped that would be with Sheffield United, but it’s the next part of my career now. I want to keep playing and scoring goals and hopefully, I can do that.”